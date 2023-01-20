Assembly Speaker Wraps Visit to Vietnam, Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Saturday wrapped up his ten-day official visit to Vietnam and Indonesia.In the two countries, Kim engaged in parliamentary diplomacy and sought ways to expand bilateral cooperation.In Vietnam, the speaker visited Ho Chi Minh City and South Korean firms operating in the country, including Samsung and LG Electronics.Meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, he asked for support for Korean firms and during a meeting with Ho Chi Minh's mayor, Kim promoted Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.In Indonesia, the speaker discussed supply chain issues with President Joko Widodo.In a press release, the National Assembly said Kim's trip served to strengthen economic ties, personnel exchanges, and cooperation in strategic areas such as supply chains, national defense and digital sectors.