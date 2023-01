Photo : YONHAP News

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday, or Lunar New Year's day.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, less than one centimeter of snow will fall in the capital region and western Gangwon Province while South Jeolla Province and coastal areas in South Gyeongsang Province will see rain or snow.Light snow is forecast in other areas, with up to three centimeters expected on the five border islands in the West Sea.Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, with daytime highs rising above zero for most parts of the country. Temperatures will range between one and eight degrees Celsius. Morning lows will range from minus ten to zero degrees.The air quality will continue to be fair to normal on Sunday thanks to smooth atmospheric circulation and forecast precipitation.