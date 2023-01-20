Menu Content

Politics

KBS Poll: Yoon's Approval Rating at 36.3%, Kim Gi-hyeon Leads Ahead of PPP Leadership Race

Written: 2023-01-22 12:11:00Updated: 2023-01-22 21:05:57

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS poll has found that one out of three people approve the management of state affairs by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In a recent poll conducted on one-thousand adults ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, 54-point-seven percent of respondents said that the president is "doing poorly," while 36-point-three percent said otherwise. One out of three people said the president is "doing very poorly."

Compared to a KBS poll two months ago, the disapproval rating decreased by ten-point-two percentage points, while the approval rating rose by six-point-two percentage points.

As the ruling People Power Party (PPP) plans to hold a national convention on March 8 to elect its new chair, the survey also asked 332 PPP supporters who they believe is fit to be the party leader.

Twenty-eight-point-two percent of the respondents favored Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, while Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo received the support of 19-point-three percent. Rep. Na Kyung-won came in third with 14-point-nine percent.

Among all respondents, Rep. Yoo Seong-min came in first with 24-point-two percent, followed by Ahn, Na and Kim.

The poll, which Hankook Research conducted from Wednesday to Friday, has a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.

The poll questions and results are available on the KBS website.
