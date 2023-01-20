JCS Chief Calls for Firm Military Readiness on Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : KBS News

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Kim Seung-kyum has called for maintaining a firm military readiness posture during calls with field unit commanders on the Lunar New Year's Day.The JCS said that Kim spoke on the phone on Sunday with the commanders of some units of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Marine Corps.The JCS chief reportedly encouraged the troops, saying that citizens can have a peaceful holiday thanks to the troops who are working their best to protect the country even on the Lunar New Year's Day.Kim asked the troops to fulfill their duty and role of guarding the lives and safety of South Koreans by maintaining alertness and combat readiness.The JCS chief emphasized the importance of constantly maintaining a high state of military readiness posture at all times, calling for combat readiness that ensures mission completion and victory in response to any threats and provocations by the enemy.