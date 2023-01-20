Humanitarian Aid for N. Korea Plunges to $2.3 Mln in 2022

North Korea received about two-point-three million dollars in humanitarian aid from international organizations and other agencies last year.According to the financial tracking service of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Sunday, North Korea received assistance from Switzerland, Sweden and Norway in 2022.The 2022 amount marks a sharp decrease from 117-point-seven million dollars logged in 2012, the first year that Kim Jong-un rose to power.The figure stayed above 30 million and 40 million even after the nuclear and missile provocations in 2016 and 2017, but plunged to 14 million in 2021 due to the North's border closures after the outbreak of COVID-19 and reduced contributions from other countries tackling the pandemic.Last year, Switzerland provided one-point-six million dollars for North Korea through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Swiss Development Cooperation, accounting for some 70 percent of the total funding.Sweden offered some 510-thousand dollars via the Swedish Red Cross, while Norway contributed about 200-thousand dollars through the Norwegian Red Cross.