Photo : YONHAP News

Highways across the nation are expected to see their heaviest congestion on Sunday, the day of the Lunar New Year.The Korea Expressway Corporation expects traffic congestion on the southbound expressways to peak between 1 and 2 p.m. and start to ease at around 8 to 9 p.m.Traffic jams on northbound highways are expected to peak between 3 and 4 p.m., with hold-ups starting to ease between 2 and 3 a.m. Monday.As of 12 p.m. Sunday, the estimated travel time to Seoul is eight hours and 15 minutes from the southern port city of Busan, six hours and 35 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju, and four hours from Daejeon.The corporation estimated that six-point-12 million vehicles would hit the road on Sunday, expecting severe congestion for both northbound and southbound highways.