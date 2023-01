Photo : YONHAP News

Snow or rain is forecast for parts of the nation on Sunday, or Lunar New Year’s Day.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, less than one centimeter of snow will fall in the capital region and western Gangwon Province, while the mountain areas on Jeju Island will see up to ten centimeters of snow on Sunday.Cloudy skies are forecast nationwide for Monday, with snow or rain expected for Jeju Island on Monday night.Monday morning will be warmer than Sunday, with morning lows ranging between minus six degrees Celsius and four degrees above zero.The mercury, however, is forecast to plunge from Monday night, with morning lows in the central region expected to dip to minus 15 to 20 degrees on Tuesday.