Xi Thanks Kim for Condolence Message after Jiang's Death

Photo : KBS News

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, thanking him for his condolence message after the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.The North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Sunday that in the message, Xi wrote that on behalf of the party, government and people of North Korea, Kim sent a message of condolence before anyone else to express condolences and sympathy over Jiang's death.In the message received on January 17, Xi reportedly said that on behalf of the Chinese party, government and people, he expresses his heartfelt thanks to Kim and conveys the gratitude of Jiang's bereaved family.Assessing that Jiang made a significant contribution to cementing and developing the relations of China and North Korea, Xi reportedly stressed that he is willing to continue to defend, consolidate and develop the bilateral relationship.Xi said he is also willing to make positive contributions to promoting the socialist causes in the two countries and achieving regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.Kim sent a message of condolences to Xi after Jiang's death on November 30 last year.