Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Xi Thanks Kim for Condolence Message after Jiang's Death

Written: 2023-01-22 13:47:50Updated: 2023-01-22 21:07:21

Xi Thanks Kim for Condolence Message after Jiang's Death

Photo : KBS News

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, thanking him for his condolence message after the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

The North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Sunday that in the message, Xi wrote that on behalf of the party, government and people of North Korea, Kim sent a message of condolence before anyone else to express condolences and sympathy over Jiang's death.

In the message received on January 17, Xi reportedly said that on behalf of the Chinese party, government and people, he expresses his heartfelt thanks to Kim and conveys the gratitude of Jiang's bereaved family.

Assessing that Jiang made a significant contribution to cementing and developing the relations of China and North Korea, Xi reportedly stressed that he is willing to continue to defend, consolidate and develop the bilateral relationship.

Xi said he is also willing to make positive contributions to promoting the socialist causes in the two countries and achieving regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Kim sent a message of condolences to Xi after Jiang's death on November 30 last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >