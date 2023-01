Photo : YONHAP News

Vice unification minister Kim Ki-woong has called on North Korea to halt its provocations and return to dialogue.The vice minister made the remark during a memorial service in Paju on Sunday, just south of the inter-Korean border, held by people whose ancestors and families remain in the North to mark the Lunar New Year.He emphasized that the North Korean authorities are completely disregarding their basic duty to tend to their peoples' livelihoods and desire for families in both Koreas to meet, and are going down the wrong path as they ignore South Korea's calls to jointly create a prosperous future.Kim urged the North to choose the right path, saying all of Seoul's offers, including its proposal for talks on arranging reunions for families separated by the Korean War, remain valid.