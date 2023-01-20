N. Korea Celebrates Lunar New Year with Art, Music Performances

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea celebrated the Lunar New Year holiday with art and music performances in the capital of Pyongyang.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, a joint performance by the Mansudae Art Troupe and the Wangjaesan Light Music Band as well as a concert by the State Symphony Orchestra were held in theaters across the city.Although leader Kim Jong-un attended similar events with his wife last year, his attendance this year has not been disclosed.Kim has not appeared in public since paying tribute to his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, and his father, Kim Jong-il, on New Year’s Day at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where their bodies are interred.The Lunar New Year holiday is considered less important than the birth anniversaries of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, but still regarded as traditional holiday enjoyed by North Koreans.