N. Korea Celebrates Lunar New Year with Art, Music Performances

North Korea celebrated the Lunar New Year holiday with art and music performances in the capital of Pyongyang.
According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, a joint performance by the Mansudae Art Troupe and the Wangjaesan Light Music Band as well as a concert by the State Symphony Orchestra were held in theaters across the city.
Although leader Kim Jong-un attended similar events with his wife last year, his attendance this year has not been disclosed.
Kim has not appeared in public since paying tribute to his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, and his father, Kim Jong-il, on New Year’s Day at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where their bodies are interred.
The Lunar New Year holiday is considered less important than the birth anniversaries of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, but still regarded as traditional holiday enjoyed by North Koreans.