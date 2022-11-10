KBS Poll Finds Yoon's Approval Rating up Slightly at 36.3%

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent poll coinciding with the Lunar New Year holiday has found that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating has risen slightly over the last two months to stand at 36-point-three percent.The survey commissioned by KBS reported a six-point-two-percentage point jump in the president’s approval rating, while those who negatively assessed his handling of state affairs dropped by just over ten percentage points at 54-point-seven percent.Respondents who positively evaluated the president cited his hardline stance against North Korea and the push for major reforms of the labor, education, and pension systems as reasons.Those who had negative views cited the lack of economic and livelihood solutions as well as deficient communication and governance.More than half of the respondents believed that the government should focus on economic policies this year.The survey was conducted on one-thousand adults between January 18 and 20 and had a margin of error of three-point-one percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level.