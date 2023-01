Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix’s original South Korean film "Jung_E" topped the steaming platform’s global chart a day after it was released on Friday.According to streaming rankings website FlixPatrol on Sunday, "Jung_E" was number one on its Netflix top movies chart the previous day.The science-fiction film about combat AI developers in a post-apocalyptic near-future came in at the top in 31 countries, including South Korea, the U.S., Mexico and Brazil.The film was directed by Yeon Sang-ho and stars actors Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo as well as the late Kang Soo-yeon, an internationally-acclaimed star who passed away in May of last year.