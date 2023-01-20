Families of Itaewon Crush Victims Hold Memorial Service on Lunar New Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Bereaved families of the Itaewon crowd crush victims held a joint memorial service for their loved ones on Sunday, the first Lunar New Year since the deadly tragedy.Some 80 family members and relatives of the victims who died in the October 29 disaster gathered at a memorial altar set up near Noksapyeong Station near the site of the crush at 3 p.m. to pay their respects.The memorial began with prayers from major religions, followed by speeches by the bereaved families and concluding with the laying of flowers by the public.Instead of traditional food typically prepared for Lunar New Year memorial services, the families prepared snacks, pizza and beer to reflect the favorites of the victims who were mostly in their 20s and 30s.Tearful attendees honored the victims as the families vowed to uncover the truth behind the incident.