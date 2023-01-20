Menu Content

Short Track Star Choi Min-Jeong Clinches 4 Gold at Winter FISU World University Games

Written: 2023-01-23 14:32:06Updated: 2023-01-23 15:06:00

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's short-track star Choi Min-jeong has claimed four gold medals at the Lake Placid 2023 Winter World University Games.

At the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York on Sunday, Choi clinched gold in the women's one-thousand meters as well as the women's three-thousand-meter relay.

Along with the gold medals she captured earlier in the women's one-thousand-500-meter and the 500-meter events, the latest wins make Choi the only athlete in this year's biennial competition to finish atop the podium four times.

The short track team overwhelmingly dominated the sport as it clinched a total of seven gold, four silver and five bronze medals, reaffirming the nation’s status as the world's best in the sport with over five times as many medals as the next most-successful country.

Team Korea came in second in the total medal count with 12 gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals across all disciplines in the eleven-day competition running from January 12 to 22.
