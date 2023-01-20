Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Biden Nominates New Special Envoy for N. Korean Human Rights

Written: 2023-01-24 10:51:30Updated: 2023-01-24 13:04:03

Biden Nominates New Special Envoy for N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : Facebook U.S. Department of State: Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, & Labor

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated a state department official as the new special envoy for North Korean human rights, a post that was left vacant for six years.

The White House said Monday that Julie Turner, Director of East Asia and the Pacific at the state department's bureau of democracy, human rights and labor, has been nominated to serve as special envoy for North Korean human rights issues.

The White House said that Turner has served more than 16 years in the Office of East Asia and the Pacific, in positions of increasing responsibility, primarily focused on initiatives related to promoting human rights in North Korea, including a tour as special assistant in the Office of the Special Envoy on North Korean Human Rights Issues.

Prior to that, she was director for Southeast Asia at the National Security Council. The White House also noted that she speaks French and Korean.  

The special envoy post, which has the rank of ambassador, was first established under the North Korean Human Rights Act that took effect in October 2004. The nominee will be appointed after Senate hearing and confirmation procedures.

Robert King was the last person to serve the post from November 2009 to January 2017.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >