Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Iran: Seoul's Demonstrated Will to Correct Mistake is Not Enough

Written: 2023-01-24 13:42:20Updated: 2023-01-24 14:09:24

Iran: Seoul's Demonstrated Will to Correct Mistake is Not Enough

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran's foreign ministry has partially acknowledged efforts made by the South Korean government following President Yoon Suk Yeol's remark about Iran being the enemy of the United Arab Emirates, but said the measures are not enough.

According to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency(IRNA) on Monday, ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a regular briefing that the Seoul government has shown its will to rectify the mistake but from Tehran's perspective, the measures are not sufficient.

Kanaani also said that Seoul's efforts to resolve the issue of Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks are not satisfactory and those assets, regardless of other pending issues, must be returned.

Some seven billion dollars worth of Iranian oil funds are reportedly locked in Korea under U.S. sanctions after former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and restored punitive measures on the regime. This amount is known to be the largest among any of Iran's frozen assets overseas.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >