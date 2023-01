Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese hacking group reportedly carried out cyberattacks on a dozen of South Korean academic institutions recently.The Korea Internet and Security Agency(KISA) told Yonhap News on Wednesday that the hackings into the websites of 12 institutions have been confirmed, including the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy on Sunday.According to the agency, the Chinese hacking group had recently warned that it would carry out cyberattacks on Korean institutions, including KISA.