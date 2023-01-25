New COVID-19 Cases at 19,538

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered just below 20-thousand on Wednesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 19-thousand-538 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to 30 million and some 40-thousand. Of the total cases, 29 were imported.The daily tally rose by some seven-thousand from the previous day, but dropped by 17-thousand from a week earlier and 34-thousand from two weeks earlier.For a Wednesday tally, it is the lowest figure in 29 weeks. However, the low figure is thought to be partially due to fewer tests carried out on Tuesday, as it was the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has risen by 14 from the previous day to 482.Tuesday added 25 deaths, raising the death toll to 33-thousand-270. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.