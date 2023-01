Photo : YONHAP News

The government revealed on Wednesday its brand identity and logo for the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement which will be marked this year.The Ministry of Patriots and Veteran Affairs’ BI for the anniversary shows the English word “amazing” in capital letters with the number "70" on its right. Written in Korean under the word “amazing” is the phrase, “Remarkable 70 years achieved through tremendous devotion.”In the BI, the ministry said it sought to reflect the success South Korea has achieved over the past 70 years, built on the sacrifice and devotion of the soldiers who fought in the Korean War.The ministry plan to use the BI in various projects that will mark the anniversary this year.It also plans to launch an online platform with Google next month, which will offer some five-thousand pieces of content related to the Korean War.