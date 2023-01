Photo : YONHAP News

Up to 80 percent of passengers stranded on Jeju Island due to heavy snow are expected to return home on Wednesday.According to the Jeju regional office of the Korea Airports Corporation, flights had resumed at Jeju International Airport as of 7:00 a.m., with 40 additional domestic flights scheduled to accommodate the stranded passengers.As of 1:00 p.m Wednesday, 524 domestic and eleven international flights were scheduled to depart from or land at Jeju Airport.Ferries to and from Jeju Island were to resume on Wednesday, with some expected delays.Amid heavy snow and extreme weather conditions, all 476 flights to and from the island were canceled on Tuesday, leaving some 40-thousand passengers stranded.