Yoon Calls for Transforming Country's Systems to Global Standards

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a reform of the country's systems and regulations to match global standards.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said that Yoon made the call on Wednesday at the end of a Cabinet meeting.Yoon reportedly told the Cabinet ministers that if South Korea manages to transform its systems and regulations to those of top-tier countries, or the so-called "global standards" it will naturally become a top-notch nation.The president said that global standards are made by the market through competition, and urged Cabinet ministers to study the example of the U.S.' system in which the world's most talented people gather and compete and only the best is chosen.Yoon added that rapid economic growth is essential to resolving social conflicts, and that economic growth can be achieved through science and technology.He also stressed the importance of basing the government's decision and policies on science, not ideology.