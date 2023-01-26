Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't Activates Emergency Response System amid Heavy Snow

Written: 2023-01-26 08:22:23Updated: 2023-01-26 09:50:28

Gov't Activates Emergency Response System amid Heavy Snow

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has activated an emergency response posture as heavy snow is forecast for Thursday.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety activated "Level One" emergency response for the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

The ministry also raised the crisis alert level for the country by one notch to "Level Two", the third-highest level of a four-tier system.

Heavy snow advisories are in place for Gyeonggi Province, Incheon and parts of South Chungcheong Province, as well as the capital Seoul.

Up to ten centimeters of snow is expected for the nation's western coastal areas, while the central region, northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province and Jeolla Provinces are forecast to see two to seven centimeters. 

Interior minister Lee Sang-min, who also heads the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, gave the order to spray de-icing salt on roads before the morning rush hour as the snow is expected to fall most heavily in the early hours of Thursday in the central region.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >