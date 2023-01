Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly meet with the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) and U.S. Defense Secretary next week in Seoul.An official at Yoon's office told Yonhap News on Thursday that meetings are being planned with NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, and the U.S. defense chief, Lloyd Austin, early next week at the presidential office in Yongsan.In the back-to-back meetings, Yoon will reportedly reaffirm his intent to align with the international community to help overcome complex crises facing the world.Attention is being drawn on whether the meetings will discuss security issues, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and a potential nuclear test by North Korea.The official said that they also expect to have meaningful dialogue on restoring global supply chains and enhancing alliances.