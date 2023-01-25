Sports S. Korea Eliminated in Quarterfinals of FIH World Cup

The men's national field hockey team was sent home in the quarterfinals of the 2023 International Hockey Federation(FIH) World Cup.



The team, led by coach Shin Seok-gyo, lost to the Netherlands 5-1 in the quarterfinals held on Wednesday in India.



South Korea, ranked ninth in the world, kept the game scoreless in the first quarter against the Netherlands, ranked third in the world, and trailed 1-0 at half-time but the score gap began to widen from the third quarter.



Team Korea managed to score their only goal in the fifth minute of the fourth quarter. It was the first goal that the Netherlands conceded in the tournament after shutting out opponents in three previous matches.



The Netherlands won the FIH World Cup in 1973, 1990 and 1998. They also grabbed the gold medal at the Olympics in 1996 and 2000.