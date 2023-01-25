S. Korea's Human Rights Records to be Examined by UN Members

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s human rights record will be under a microscope on Thursday as part of the United Nations(UN) Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR).The UPR is a process where all UN member states can review the human rights records of all other members. Each member undergoes the process every four-and-a-half years.The review will be held at the United Nations Office at Geneva. It will be South Korea’s fourth, after the last review took place in November 2017.The review will be held in the form of a question and answer session with a government delegation led by vice justice minister Lee Noh-kong answering queries from 98 countries.Many questions will likely focus on whether South Korea has made headway in legislating a law that prohibits all forms of discrimination. Efforts to enact such a law have been made since 2007 but its passage has yet to be realized.The government delegation is also expected to be asked about efforts made in fully scrapping capital punishment and about Seoul’s plan to abolish the ministry of gender equality and family.The delegation is expected to stress that Seoul has exerted efforts to implement past recommendations made by the UN and vow further support for discussions to take place in parliament on enacting laws to improve human rights.