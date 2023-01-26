Ruling and Opposition Wrangle over Skyrocketing Energy Bills

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The presidential office has unveiled plans to provide greater energy subsidies and discounts on gas bills for vulnerable groups. This comes amid a surge in heating costs during a bitter cold wave and triggered by soaring gas prices. Meanwhile, rival parties continue to be mired in a blame game over ballooning gas bills.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The retail price of gas for cooking and heating in the capital Seoul this month stands at 19-point-69 won per one megajoule. That's nearly 40 percent more than a year ago.The rise is due largely to the global energy crisis amid the war in Ukraine, which pushed the cost of liquified natural gas to a record high for South Korea.Amid extreme weather conditions, the presidential office on Thursday unveiled its plans to temporarily double the energy subsidies for low income households to 304-thousand won, or around 245 U.S. dollars.Under the plan, over one million-170-thousand households will receive additional financial help in the form of expanded energy vouchers and a total of about one-point-six million families will benefit from greater discounts on their gas bills.While introducing the plan, Senior Presidential Secretary for Economic Affairs, Choi Sang-mok, said that the past few years saw little raise in energy prices due to a low-cost energy policy despite a constant upward momentum. Choi’s remarks effectively lay the blame for the swollen energy bills on the Moon Jae-in administration’s energy policy.As the ruling party slammed the former government for what it called "populist energy policies," the main opposition Democratic Party pressed the incumbent government to charge windfall taxes to energy corporations and increase the subsidy budget to a total of seven-point-five trillion won.The opposition said that the incumbent government did not act in time before the mercury dropped, and that it will be held accountable in the upcoming parliamentary session next month.Heating costs have risen sharply as international natural gas prices spiraled by as much as ten-fold since the second half of 2021. However, South Korea’s gas prices remained relatively low compared to other countries until recent months.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.