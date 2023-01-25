PPP Blames Fmr. Moon Administration for Soaring Heating Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has doubled down on its criticism of the previous Moon Jae-in administration and its energy policies, claiming that it was behind the current surge in heating prices.At an interim committee meeting on Thursday, the ruling party floor leader, Joo Ho-young, objected to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)'s criticism of the current government's handling of heating bill crisis, describing it as irresponsible and shameless, adding that the public is well aware of the situation.Joo said that while prices in the U.S. and the UK jumped 218 percent and 318 percent respectively between January 2021 and last October, due to liquified natural gas(LNG) prices increasing more than ten times amid the war in Ukraine, in South Korea it only rose by 38-point-five percent.The floor leader criticized the Moon government for adopting policies he described as "populist", such as freezing gas prices for a year-and-a-half leading up to the 2022 presidential election, before raising it by just 12 percent afterwards.PPP Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, a candidate for the party leadership race in March, also wrote on social media that the Moon administration's nuclear phase-out policy led to debts by the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation to grow at an exponential rate, further exacerbating the situation.