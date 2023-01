Photo : KBS News

The number of babies born in South Korea has reached yet another record low in November, reflecting the country's dire population crisis.According to data from Statistics Korea on Thursday, a total of 18-thousand-982 babies were born in November, plunging 4.3 percent from the previous year.This marks the lowest November tally since the agency began compiling related data in 1981.The number of babies born every month has shown a steady on-year decline since 2015.South Korea has been reporting more deaths than births since 2020 and the final figures for 2022 will continue the trend for the third consecutive year as the country reported over 107-thousand more deaths during the January-November period.