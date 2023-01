Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) slammed the government for its failure to address soaring heating prices.At a party emergency meeting on Thursday, DP leader Lee Jae-myung said the government's response measures were insufficient, despite the current situation being predictable in light of the protracted war in Ukraine and the global economic crisis.Lee then proposed state spending of seven-point-five trillion won to support the public struggling with rising energy prices and inflation, as well as levying contribution expenses to energy firms to secure finances for the support fund.DP policy chief Kim Sung-whan also criticized the government's expansion of the energy voucher system announced on Thursday, calling for a universal support system that includes the middle-class, who have also been affected by heating price increases.