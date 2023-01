Photo : YONHAP News

A heavy snow advisory that was issued for some areas outside Seoul has now expanded to the capital and beyond.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday, the initial advisory for parts of Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province has now extended to Seoul, Gangwon Province as well as North Chungcheong Province.The weather agency issues an advisory when it expects snowfall to reach 5 centimeters or more within 24 hours.As of 11 a.m. the interior ministry has reported more than 500 cases of water gauges bursting from the sudden drop in temperature, and five cases of flight cancellations.Authorities warn of slippery roads both for drivers and pedestrians as snow turns into ice.