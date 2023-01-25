Gov't Plans to Prohibit Sex Offenders from Living Close to Schools

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to enact a law prohibiting sex offenders at high reoffending risk from living close to schools.The justice ministry on Thursday submitted its 2023 policy plans to President Yoon Suk Yeol that include aims to submit a revision to the Act on Electronic Monitoring to the National Assembly for approval in May.The move is an apparent response to social controversy and public apprehension over the residence of a sex offender whenever a notorious child rapist is released from prison.Authorities are currently limited from specifying the dwelling for such offenders due to the constitution that guarantees the right to reside or move anywhere.Under the planned revision, sex offenders who are discharged from prison and at high risk of repeating their crimes will be prohibited from living within a 500-meter radius of child care centers, kindergartens or schools.Sex offenders subject to the revision will be limited to those who committed sexual crimes repeatedly or against children under age 13.