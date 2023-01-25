Menu Content

N. Korea Imposes Lockdown on Pyongyang amid Rise in Respiratory Illnesses

Written: 2023-01-26 16:28:12Updated: 2023-01-26 16:49:50

N. Korea Imposes Lockdown on Pyongyang amid Rise in Respiratory Illnesses

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's claims of victory over COVID-19 last year have been thrown into doubt, after it apparently imposed a lockdown on the capital city of Pyongyang.  

The Russian Embassy in North Korea revealed on social media on Thursday an official letter sent by North Korea's foreign ministry declaring a five-day special quarantine period from Wednesday over the spread of a "respiratory disease."

The letter advised all diplomatic missions to refrain their staff members from venturing or driving outdoors, including outside embassy premises and residences. It also recommended embassy personnel to check their body temperature four times a day and to report the results to a designated hospital.

NK News, a specialist news organization on the regime, had previously reported said that the country had ordered a five-day lockdown on Pyongyang, citing an official notice, effective from Wednesday, due to rising cases of respiratory illnesses.

Although the notices do not mention COVID-19, experts suspect the virus is still prevalent, given the country's low vaccinations and poor health care system.
