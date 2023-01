Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are discussing the possibility of holding a foreign ministers meeting in Washington sometime early next month.At a regular briefing on Thursday, foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said both countries were discussing Foreign Minister Park Jin's visit to the U.S., though they have yet to iron out specific details.Park will likely meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington and discuss measures to strengthen their joint response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and ways to minimize damage to Korean companies stemming from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).They will also likely discuss President Yoon Suk Yeol's first visit to the United States, which may take place in the first half of this year at the earliest.This would be Park’s second visit to Washington since helming the ministry.