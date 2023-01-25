UNC: Both Koreas Breached Armistice with Drones Incursions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.-led U.N. Command(UNC) has concluded that both South and North Korea violated the armistice by sending drones into each other's territory last month.The United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission announced on Thursday that a special investigative team concluded that North Korea committed a violation of the armistice when it flew five drones into South Korea's airspace on December 26.It added that while South Korea's attempt to engage the drones with fighter jets and attack helicopters was in line with the armistice, its subsequent action to send its own drones into the North's territory was not and constituted an armistice breach.The UNC stressed that adherence to the terms of the armistice is "essential" for mitigating the risk of both accidental and deliberate incidents, and for preserving a cessation of hostilities on the Korean Peninsula.The disclosure of the investigation comes amid concerns that it may risk friction with the Seoul government, which has said that the actions were made in self-defense.The UNC is a key enforcer of the armistice that effectively ended the Korean War in 1953.