Foreign Ministry Plans S. Korea-Japan Director-Level Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said that South Korea and Japan are coordinating the timeframe for director-general-level talks to discuss compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said on Thursday during a regular press briefing that the government will seek to accelerate close consultations through their diplomatic channels in order to swiftly resolve pending issues and improve bilateral ties.A foreign ministry official in Seoul said that during a previous trip to Tokyo, the director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at the ministry had slated their following talks for after the Lunar New Year holiday. The official added that the ministry will make an announcement after they peg down the dates.Asked if the possible talks will discuss Japan's claims to Dokdo islets and its bid to have a mine linked to its wartime forced labor listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the official said that major issues between the two nations feature as agendas along with the forced labor issue.