Yoon Says He will Attend PPP National Convention on March 8

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday that he will attend the ruling People Power Party's national convention set for March 8.The president made the remarks during a luncheon meeting with the PPP leadership at the presidential office in Yongsan.PPP spokesperson Rep. Yang Kum-hee, who attended the luncheon, told reporters at the National Assembly that party leaders expressed hope that Yoon will attend the national convention.In response, the president said that he will make sure to attend as it is a great festival where many party members get together.Yang said that the president did not comment on an announcement by former PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won on Wednesday that she will not run for the party's chairman election set for March 8.The luncheon was attended by presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki, senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Jin-bok and PPP leaders including interim leader Chung Jin-suk and floor leader Joo Ho-young.