Seoul to Provide 34.6 Bln Won to Support Heating Costs for Vulnerable Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul city has decided to provide 34-point-six billion won for low-income households and welfare agencies to help with their heating costs amid soaring energy prices.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Thursday that it will funnel the emergency heating support fund for low-income households and welfare establishments for the elderly, disabled, and homeless people.The city government will offer 30 billion won for 300-thousand households living on welfare with no strings attached, 100-thousand won per each household. This support will be paid in cash on top of energy vouchers offered by the government.The city will also provide three-point-five billion won for 937 welfare facilities and one-point-one billion won for over 14-hundred community centers for senior citizens.Welcoming the government's plans to provide energy vouchers and discounts on gas bills for vulnerable groups, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said that by utilizing the city's reserve funds or special subsidies, the city will provide its own emergency support for the socially vulnerable, to help ease the burden of surging heating costs.