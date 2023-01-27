Pentagon: US Defense Chief to Depart for S. Korea, Philippines on Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will embark on a trip to South Korea and the Philippines on Sunday.Sabrina Singh, principal deputy spokesperson for the defense department, said on Thursday during a press briefing that Austin will highlight the U.S.' commitment to the security of South Korea during his visit to the nation.The U.S. defense chief is expected to meet with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup and President Yoon Suk Yeol, but Singh declined to confirm the potential meeting with President Yoon, saying that a detailed schedule will be provided at a later date.The Pentagon said that Secretary Austin will meet with senior government officials and military leaders in both nations to advance regional stability and bolster defense partnership with the U.S.In Korea, ​Austin is also expected to check up on preparations for the upcoming tabletop exercise, or TTX, led by the Deterrence Strategy Committee.