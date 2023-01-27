Menu Content

FM Park: Japanese Firms' Voluntary Participation in Forced Labor Compensation Desirable

Written: 2023-01-27 09:42:10Updated: 2023-01-27 10:26:40

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said on Thursday that it would be desirable for Japanese companies to voluntarily participate in compensating South Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.

The minister made the remarks in an interview with broadcaster SBS, saying that the government is discussing the matter with the Japanese government. 

The foreign ministry held a public hearing on January 12 and announced a proposal to compensate the victims through a Korean public foundation rather than direct reparations from Japanese companies.

The proposal, however, does not include an apology by Japanese firms or their participation in the compensation, which has sparked strong protest from the victims. 

Regarding criticism that the government lacked effort in persuading the victims over the proposal, Minister Park said that the most important thing is to listen attentively to the opinions of the victims and that the government will continue to communicate in a sincere manner.
