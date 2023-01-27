Pyongyang Criticizes S. Korea's North Korean Human Right Act at UN Review

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized South Korea at a United Nations session reviewing the human rights conditions of member states.During the Universal Periodic Review(UPR) of South Korea at the UN office in Geneva on Thursday, the North Korean Ambassador to the UN, Han Tae-song, expressed deep concerns over what he called the ongoing systematic and widespread violations of human rights in South Korea.The UPR is a process through which all UN member states are provided the opportunity to review the human rights records of all other member states.Ambassador Han recommended South Korea to abolish the provocative North Korean Human Rights Act, the National Security Law and other "evil laws", claiming that they run counter to international human rights law.Ambassador Han also advised South Korea to produce measures to secure permanent resolutions on the issues of Japan's wartime sexual slavery and forced labor from the victims' perspective.The South Korean delegation rejected Han's recommendation of abolishing the North Korean Human Rights Act, saying that the act was enacted in 2016 in consideration of deep concerns by the international community over the human rights conditions in the North.The delegation added that South Korea will faithfully implement the act to help protect and advance the human rights of the North Korean people.