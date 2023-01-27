Menu Content

New Jersey Assembly Passes Resolution Designating Kimchi Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The General Assembly of the U.S. State of New Jersey has approved a resolution designating November 22 as Kimchi Day. 

The assembly passed the resolution with a vote of 75 to one during a plenary session on Thursday.

The resolution, introduced by assemblywoman Ellen Park, called to celebrate the value and long history of the traditional Korean dish in the state, after being brought over to the U.S. by Korean immigrants.   

The resolution also mentioned kimchi's rich cultural history, with origins dating back over two thousand years, and that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization officially recognized the Korean traditional process of preparing kimchi, "kimjang", on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The resolution will take effect once it is approved by the New Jersey Senate and signed by the state governor. 

If the designation is realized, New Jersey will become the eighth U.S. municipality to recognize Kimchi Day, including California, Virginia and New York.
