New COVID-19 Cases at 31,711

New COVID-19 cases remained in the 30-thousand range for a second day on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 31-thousand-711 infections were reported throughout Thursday, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to 30 million and some 107-thousand. Of the total cases, 49 were imported.The daily tally rose by 43-hundred from a week earlier. The rise is thought to be due to increased tests after the Lunar New Year holiday. However, compared to a day earlier, the figure fell by over three-thousand, and by some eight-thousand compared to two weeks earlier.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by eight from the previous day to 481, staying below 500 for the tenth consecutive day.Thursday added 36 deaths, raising the death toll to 33-thousand-332. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.