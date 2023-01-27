Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't to Reduce Hospital Beds for COVID-19 Patients

Written: 2023-01-27 11:18:23Updated: 2023-01-27 11:32:07

Gov't to Reduce Hospital Beds for COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to reduce the number of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients on the assessment that the pandemic situation has stabilized. 

Chairing a government meeting on COVID-19 response, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said Friday that the government will reduce the number of such beds from around 58-hundred to 39-hundred.

Cho noted that the COVID-19 reproduction number, which helps forecast virus prevalence, slipped to zero-point-77 after seeing a drop for the third consecutive week and that the occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically-ill COVID-19 patients stood at 20-point-eight percent. 

The minister said that though the number of cases rose slightly after the Lunar New Year holiday, key quarantine indices remain at stable levels. 

New COVID-19 cases stood in the 31-thousand range on Friday, up around 16 percent from last week.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >