Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US Armies Sign Deal on Expanding Cooperation

Written: 2023-01-27 11:31:40Updated: 2023-01-27 15:33:01

S. Korea, US Armies Sign Deal on Expanding Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean and U.S. armies have agreed to expand the scope and level of bilateral cooperation to advance the South Korea-U.S. alliance into a global comprehensive strategic alliance. 

The South Korean army announced on Friday that Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. James McConville, signed an agreement, dubbed “Strategy Vision,” on Wednesday in Washington. 

The Army said the bilateral cooperation mentioned in the deal also includes collaboration in military science and technology, and in space. 

McConville said he believes the signing of “Strategy Vision” is deeply significant as it marks the new beginning of joint preparations for the two countries’ armies.

Following the signing of the deal, Park held discussions with general-level officials of the U.S. Army on ways to strengthen exchanges and cooperation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >