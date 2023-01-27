S. Korea, US Armies Sign Deal on Expanding Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean and U.S. armies have agreed to expand the scope and level of bilateral cooperation to advance the South Korea-U.S. alliance into a global comprehensive strategic alliance.The South Korean army announced on Friday that Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. James McConville, signed an agreement, dubbed “Strategy Vision,” on Wednesday in Washington.The Army said the bilateral cooperation mentioned in the deal also includes collaboration in military science and technology, and in space.McConville said he believes the signing of “Strategy Vision” is deeply significant as it marks the new beginning of joint preparations for the two countries’ armies.Following the signing of the deal, Park held discussions with general-level officials of the U.S. Army on ways to strengthen exchanges and cooperation.