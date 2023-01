Photo : YONHAP News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted a Lunar New Year reception at the White House on Thursday and pledged to bring an end to anti-Asian hate crimes.Biden began the evening by honoring those killed in the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings in California.He then called for solidarity with the Asian-American community and to uphold the spirit of the holiday, which he described as a time of renewal and reflection as well as hope and possibilities.On the rising number of anti-Asian hate crimes since the onset of the pandemic, Biden said “hate can have no safe harbor in America.” He added that “no person deserves to be treated in a hateful way" and that he "will not be silent."Thursday marked the first time for the White House to hold an event to mark the Lunar New Year.