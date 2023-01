Photo : KBS News

Vaccination against COVID-19 will be expanded to children as young as six months from mid-February.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced on Friday that the shots will be offered to children between six months and four years of age from February 13.Currently, vaccinations have only been available to children as young as five.The move aims to protect children deemed at high risk of infection. Children that have a weakened immune system or suffering from an underlying disease are strongly advised to get vaccinated.The vaccine to be used has been specifically developed for children by Pfizer. Three rounds of the shot are to be administered, with an eight-week interval between each shot.Advance reservations can be made from Monday.