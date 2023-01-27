DP Lambasts Prosecution Ahead of Lee Jae-myung Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) slammed the prosecution for being prejudiced, a day before party leader Lee Jae-myung is set to appear for questioning on his alleged role in the Seongnam land development scandal.At a Supreme Council meeting on Friday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun accused the prosecution for being politically motivated in devising an investigation aimed at covering up the administration's incompetence and weaknesses.Park claimed the state agency was deliberately leaking distorted information to sway the media, fishing for a "witch hunt-like" trial. He also claimed their tyranny had reached a level unheard of even during military dictatorship.​Prosecutors suspect that Lee, while serving as mayor of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam, helped private investors reap 440 billion won in profits from development projects, while incurring losses for the city government.They suspect that Lee facilitated his aides, including then-chief policy adviser Jeong Jin-sang, in embezzling 42-point-eight billion won as well as manipulating election campaign funds in return for business favors.Lee is also accused of either contributing to or condoning the leak of internal information by his aides to private investors regarding the Wirye New Town development project in 2013 that helped them win orders.