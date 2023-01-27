PPP Urges DP Chief to Quietly Cooperate in Prosecution's Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) called on opposition leader Lee Jae-myung to quietly cooperate in the prosecution's investigation into his alleged role in the Seongnam land development scandal. This comes ahead of his appearance before the prosecution for questioning on Saturday.At a party meeting on Friday, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young accused Lee of seeking political cover by visiting the liberal stronghold of the southwestern Jeolla region before his summons, adding that if he is innocent, he has nothing to fear.The floor leader refuted the main opposition Democratic Party's claims of political oppression, pointing out that the allegations against Lee were initially raised during the DP's primaries ahead of the presidential election last year, and not during the current administration.PPP Secretary-General Kim Seok-ki further urged Lee to step down from party leadership if he is indicted, citing a recent poll in which over six out of ten South Koreans called for his resignation.Regarding the DP's call for an extra budget and contribution expenses from energy firms to help ease the public's financial burdens amid soaring heating prices, Joo accused the opposition of attempting to deflect attention away from the investigations into its chief.