Sankei: Japan Mulls Easing Export Curbs on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's major daily reports Japan is reviewing the easing of export curbs it imposed on South Korea in protest of Korean court rulings on the wartime forced labor compensation issue.Quoting multiple sources, Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported Saturday the Tokyo government is considering the request by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration that Seoul be reinstated on Japan's trade whitelist.In July 2019, Tokyo imposed export restrictions on three key materials used in chips and displays and dropped South Korea from the whitelist the following month.The newspaper said a decision will be made after carefully observing progress in resolving the forced labor issue.Sankei said such stance by Japan will likely be conveyed during director-level diplomatic talks between the two countries scheduled for Monday in Seoul.Meanwhile Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated his will to improve ties and closely communicate with Seoul, describing the country as an important neighbor with whom cooperation is necessary to address various global concerns.