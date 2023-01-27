CRS: N. Korea's KN-23 Missile Can Carry Nuclear Warhead

Photo : YONHAP News

A report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service(CRS) states North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missile can carry a nuclear warhead.The CRS believes that some of the North's short and medium-range ballistic missiles can carry a nuclear or conventional payload, known as dual capable.The report said the KN-23 short-range ballistic missile(SRBM) can strike any location on the Korean Peninsula with either a conventional or nuclear payload and that it exemplified a notable advance in the North’s inventory of smaller category weapons.It noted that in tests in May 2019, the KN-23 conducted a “pull-up” maneuver, intended to hinder the ability of ground-based interceptors to destroy a hostile missile.The report said the multiple rocket launcher KN-25 blurs the line between rocket and missile but achieves the same effect as a traditional short-range ballistic missile.In the medium-range ballistic missile category, the report said the KN-15, known as Pukguksong-2, poses the greatest threat to North Korea’s regional adversaries and exhibits advanced technology.It said the KN-15 is a solid-propellant missile capable of striking mainland Japan and carrying a nuclear or conventional payload.It concluded that North Korean tests have demonstrated growing success and coupled with increased operational training exercises, suggest a pattern designed to strengthen the credibility of the regime’s regional nuclear deterrent strategy.